Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 4,620 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 3.0% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,197,000 after purchasing an additional 373,372 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 454.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 65,533 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,413,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $67.94 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.97.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

