Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 5,886 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for about 1.9% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,817,932. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Barclays downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.