Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,523 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 5,885.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 978.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $273,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814,051 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 762.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $215,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,057 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Intel by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $628,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Intel by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,714,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Shares of INTC opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $282.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

