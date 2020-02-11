Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,020 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.3% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,510,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $863,699,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $725,740,000 after acquiring an additional 74,855 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,040,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $473,346,000 after buying an additional 49,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $240.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.74. The firm has a market cap of $258.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $240.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

