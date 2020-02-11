Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Lam Research worth $77,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded up $5.84 on Tuesday, reaching $325.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,808. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $332.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $302.40 and its 200 day moving average is $256.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.29.

In related news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,622 shares of company stock worth $17,056,266 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

