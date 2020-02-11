Lambda Price Up 22.4% This Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Lambda has a total market cap of $25.81 million and $51.28 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi, Bilaxy and BitMax. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.50 or 0.03596567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00250349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00137703 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 665,526,853 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Huobi, Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.