Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Patrick L. Alexander Sells 4,500 Shares

Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $112,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick L. Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Patrick L. Alexander sold 6,231 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $157,083.51.

Shares of LARK traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495. The stock has a market cap of $115.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Landmark Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 10.46%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LARK. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,725,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 91,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

