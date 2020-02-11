Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) Short Interest Update

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 387,100 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the January 15th total of 265,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on LTRX. ValuEngine lowered Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Sunday, January 19th.

In other Lantronix news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 19,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $65,556.54. Insiders sold a total of 24,926 shares of company stock valued at $82,208 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 80.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 516,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 73,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 122,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,664. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.10 million, a PE ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 0.77. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.42.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Lantronix had a positive return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

