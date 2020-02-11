Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,833 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.33% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $8,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KCL Capital L.P. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 28.6% during the third quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 887,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 313,486 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 323,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 80,178 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 59,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 775.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 226,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.76, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $79,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,069.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 71,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,382,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,975 shares of company stock worth $1,617,276. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

