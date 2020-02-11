Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,560 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.62% of Laureate Education worth $24,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Laureate Education by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,064,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,377,000 after buying an additional 1,814,274 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in Laureate Education by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 4,134,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,817,000 after buying an additional 1,518,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,278,000 after buying an additional 661,548 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Laureate Education by 5,006.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 624,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after buying an additional 612,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Laureate Education by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,128,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.42. 96,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,541. Laureate Education Inc has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.17.

In other Laureate Education news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $58,105.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,812.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $2,641,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,405. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

LAUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

