Lawrence P. Guiheen Purchases 20,000 Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Director Lawrence P. Guiheen acquired 20,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,193,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.62. ADMA Biologics Inc has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 47.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 786,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 94.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 919,260 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 531.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 1,062,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 146,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 2,331.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 428,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 410,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADMA. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

