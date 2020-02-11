LDR Capital Management LLC Acquires 149,125 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

LDR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,125 shares during the period. SL Green Realty comprises 21.6% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. LDR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of SL Green Realty worth $36,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,580,000 after buying an additional 103,875 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,277,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 156.2% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,082,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,525,000 after acquiring an additional 660,122 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 506,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,417,000 after acquiring an additional 44,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 440,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after acquiring an additional 22,063 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $94.68. 6,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,927. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.79. SL Green Realty Corp has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.53.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

