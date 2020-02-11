LDR Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 927,000 Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 927,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,000. Vereit comprises 5.1% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vereit as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vereit during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vereit by 53.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vereit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Vereit during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Vereit by 39.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vereit in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

VER traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. 275,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,085,062. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

