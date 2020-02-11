LDR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

LDR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,958 shares during the period. MGM Growth Properties accounts for about 6.5% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of MGM Growth Properties worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $33.76. 8,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,182. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.30%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

