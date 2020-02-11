LDR Capital Management LLC Has $6.75 Million Stock Position in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,150 shares during the period. Global Net Lease makes up 4.0% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Global Net Lease worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 323,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 706,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 40,403 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GNL shares. Aegis started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

GNL stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.29. 113,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,400. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.38 and a beta of 0.70. Global Net Lease Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $77.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.18 million. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were given a $0.533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.53%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

