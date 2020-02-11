LDR Capital Management LLC Makes New $8.12 Million Investment in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 165,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,000. Spirit Realty Capital makes up approximately 4.9% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LDR Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Spirit Realty Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,631 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,194,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,031,000 after purchasing an additional 373,505 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,261,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,031,000 after purchasing an additional 32,397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 526,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,894,000 after purchasing an additional 31,012 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 349.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 386,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 300,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.98. The stock had a trading volume of 90,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,948. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.14%.

SRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

