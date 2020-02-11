LDR Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 121,218 Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 121,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,000. Vornado Realty Trust comprises 4.8% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vornado Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VNO stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $66.77. The stock had a trading volume of 185,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.03. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNO. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.