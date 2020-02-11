LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) and BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) Head-To-Head Survey

LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) and BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of LEG & GEN GRP P/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LEG & GEN GRP P/S and BKF Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LEG & GEN GRP P/S N/A N/A N/A BKF Capital Group N/A -7.77% -7.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LEG & GEN GRP P/S and BKF Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LEG & GEN GRP P/S $1.62 billion 14.71 $2.44 billion $1.90 10.55 BKF Capital Group N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

LEG & GEN GRP P/S has higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group.

Risk & Volatility

LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LEG & GEN GRP P/S and BKF Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LEG & GEN GRP P/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

LEG & GEN GRP P/S beats BKF Capital Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

LEG & GEN GRP P/S Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages. The LGIM segment provides index fund management; active fixed income and liquidity management; solution and liability driven investment; active equity; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real estate funds. The LGC segment offers investment strategy and implementation, and direct investment and structuring services. The LGI segment protection products, such as health, disability, critical illness and accident; individual term assurance; savings and death benefits; and annuities. The GI segment provides household and accident, sickness, unemployment, and pet insurance products. The company is also involved in insurance agency and brokerage, unit trust, institutional fund management, distribution, mortgage finance, treasury, SPV, building project and modular housing development, general insurance, and open ended investment businesses. It also engages in the real estate investment and trading, fund general partner, fund trustee, long term, commercial lending, venture and development capital, contractual scheme, real estate agency, private equity, management, investor alternative investment fund, collective asset-management, reinsurance, and investment management activities, as well as provides investment advisory and property services. The company was founded in 1836 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

BKF Capital Group Company Profile

BKF Capital Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a merchant bank providing capital to companies primarily in the form of share ownership, as well as advisory services on corporate matters to the firms in which the company invests, including mergers and acquisitions, investment banking, and general operations and financial management. The company was founded in 1907 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

