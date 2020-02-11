Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,874 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.41% of Leggett & Platt worth $27,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,430,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,955,000 after buying an additional 48,402 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 12.7% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $360,120.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,348.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $369,612.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,168.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LEG traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 36,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,565. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. ValuEngine raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. CJS Securities cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

