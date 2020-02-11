Leidos (LDOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LDOS opened at $110.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. Leidos has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $113.20.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.58.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.