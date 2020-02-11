Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the January 15th total of 12,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

GPAQ stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $116.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -534.50 and a beta of 0.05. Leisure Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81.

In other news, major shareholder Basso Capital Management, L.P. sold 400,000 shares of Leisure Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leisure Acquisition stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.25% of Leisure Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leisure Acquisition Company Profile

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.

