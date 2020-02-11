LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) versus CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) Head to Head Survey

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) and CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and CELLECT BIOTECH/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LeMaitre Vascular 15.30% 12.85% 10.58% CELLECT BIOTECH/S N/A -76.13% -49.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LeMaitre Vascular and CELLECT BIOTECH/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LeMaitre Vascular 0 1 3 0 2.75 CELLECT BIOTECH/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus target price of $39.33, indicating a potential upside of 38.04%. Given LeMaitre Vascular’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe LeMaitre Vascular is more favorable than CELLECT BIOTECH/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.5% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of CELLECT BIOTECH/S shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CELLECT BIOTECH/S has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and CELLECT BIOTECH/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LeMaitre Vascular $117.23 million 4.86 $17.93 million $0.88 32.38 CELLECT BIOTECH/S N/A N/A -$5.37 million N/A N/A

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than CELLECT BIOTECH/S.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats CELLECT BIOTECH/S on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature. It also provides carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; powered phlebectomy devices to remove varicose veins; and radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient's body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin. In addition, the company offers remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg; valvulotomes that cuts valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; and vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries. Further, it provides vascular patches, which are used for closure of vessels after surgical intervention, as well as endarterectomy and other vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and Reddick cholangiogram catheters to inject dye into the cystic duct during laparoscopic cholecystectomy, as well as laparoscopic accessory for use in laparoscopic gall bladder removal. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. markets its products through a direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S Company Profile

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company has collaborations with the denovoMATRIX group of the Technische Universität Dresden to conduct examinations into the tentative synergy between ApoGraft and denovoMAtrix technology for the purpose of evaluating collaborative development of products for regenerative medicine; and Cell2in Inc. to conduct scientific evaluations combining ApoGraft with Cell2in's identification technology FreSHtracer, which monitors stem cell quality by utilizing a fluorescent dye to characterize their oxidative stress state. It also has a collaboration with the Washington University School of Medicine to determine the safety and tolerability of ApoGraft for bone marrow transplantations in the United States. The company was formerly known as Cellect Biomed Ltd. and changed its name to Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. in July 2016. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

