Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the January 15th total of 285,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:LEN.B traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.21. The company had a trading volume of 71,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,266. Lennar has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $56.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.