Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Short Interest Down 35.4% in January

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the January 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter worth $6,782,000. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $3,238,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.94. The company had a trading volume of 524,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,554. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12-month low of $86.07 and a 12-month high of $137.23.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

