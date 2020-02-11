Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYB remained flat at $$21.84 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.