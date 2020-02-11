Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Holdings Cut by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 11.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 225,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 42.1% during the third quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 121,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 35,989 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LPT remained flat at $$61.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Liberty Property Trust has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPT. Wells Fargo & Co cut Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Liberty Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

