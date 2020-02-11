Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A worth $17,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1,621.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 18.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 25,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $1,205,807.20. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 37,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,786,859.66. Insiders sold 669,837 shares of company stock valued at $32,117,423 over the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on LSXMA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.72.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 6.83%.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

