Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Short Interest Down 44.1% in January

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the January 15th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 707,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of LSXMK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.48. 498,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,133. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.01. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $50.34.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

