Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for IG Group (LON:IGG)

IG Group (LON:IGG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IGG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 724.40 ($9.53).

Get IG Group alerts:

Shares of IG Group stock opened at GBX 662.20 ($8.71) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 684.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 631.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39. IG Group has a twelve month low of GBX 467.40 ($6.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 711.80 ($9.36).

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.