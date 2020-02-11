Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Plus500 (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 (LON:PLUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 711.20 ($9.36).

Shares of LON:PLUS opened at GBX 905.60 ($11.91) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Plus500 has a 52-week low of GBX 399.70 ($5.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,668 ($21.94). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 898.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 780.72. The company has a market capitalization of $978.56 million and a P/E ratio of 6.09.

In other Plus500 news, insider Alon Gonen bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 763 ($10.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,815,000 ($5,018,416.21).

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

