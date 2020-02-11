Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Short Interest Down 40.5% in January

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the January 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.89% of Lifeway Foods worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. Lifeway Foods has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.