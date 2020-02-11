Lifull (NXCLF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NXCLF stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. Lifull has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $6.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lifull from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Lifull Company Profile

Lifull Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. The company offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL HOME'S PRO a communication platform; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information Website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a Real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; and Trovit, an aggregation Website.

