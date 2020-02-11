Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) Short Interest Update

Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the January 15th total of 139,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Lightinthebox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Lightinthebox alerts:

Shares of LITB stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 189,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,011. The stock has a market cap of $114.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. Lightinthebox has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $1.81.

About Lightinthebox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Lightinthebox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightinthebox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.