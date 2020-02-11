Lightning Bitcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.52 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $13.22 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $3.42 or 0.00033655 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.13 or 0.00748271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007193 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000306 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

