LikeCoin (LIKE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.65 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 42.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $23.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00048014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.49 or 0.05799306 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00056814 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024907 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00128026 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003662 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LIKE is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

