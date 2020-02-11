Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Short Interest Down 70.8% in January

Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMST shares. ValuEngine upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMST remained flat at $$17.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $18.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

