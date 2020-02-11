Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,633 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Lincoln Electric worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 564,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,604,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 172,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after acquiring an additional 48,861 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $602,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $2,690,685.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,347,319.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,856 shares of company stock worth $5,755,058. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of LECO traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,305. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.57 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day moving average is $89.61.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

