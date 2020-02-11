Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the January 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Lincoln National stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.55. 1,559,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.32.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

LNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 986.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.