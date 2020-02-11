Linde Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LIN)

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,619 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,216% compared to the average volume of 123 put options.

NYSE:LIN opened at $215.44 on Tuesday. Linde has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $217.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.36.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

