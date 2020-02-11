LINKA Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $134,684.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. LINKA has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and $134,684.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LINKA token can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.44 or 0.05790022 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00054518 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024855 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00120664 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003598 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a token. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

