LiquidApps (DAPP) Trading 26.5% Higher Over Last Week

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $11.86 million and $359,103.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 58.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,025,996,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,628,874 tokens. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

