Liquidity Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $684,616.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $684,616.00 and $44,227.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.28 or 0.03635234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00248332 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038418 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00141781 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002867 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network was first traded on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

