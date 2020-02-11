Lisk Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $36.59 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00019868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z and Livecoin. Lisk has a market cap of $248.80 million and approximately $36.59 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00026594 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00014040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00029025 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007747 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005900 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000388 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 138,057,148 coins and its circulating supply is 121,971,437 coins. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bitbns, Coindeal, LiteBit.eu, BitBay, YoBit, ChaoEX, Livecoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, Coinroom, Bit-Z, Huobi, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Binance, Poloniex, Exrates, Coinbe, Cryptopia, OKEx and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

