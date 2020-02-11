Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0094

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $6.21 million and $80,984.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.07 or 0.02795896 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,182.37 or 0.99035150 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 662,872,082 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, YoBit, HitBTC, Exrates, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

