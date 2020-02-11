Litecoin (LTC) Market Capitalization Hits $4.98 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $77.70 or 0.00756825 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Upbit, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.98 billion and $4.91 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010058 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007228 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00034324 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,062,084 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Negocie Coins, C-CEX, B2BX, ZB.COM, Coinroom, FCoin, Graviex, Independent Reserve, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BTC-Alpha, RightBTC, LakeBTC, SouthXchange, OKCoin International, Koinex, Binance, Buda, Bithesap, Ovis, Braziliex, Kucoin, BitMarket, CryptoBridge, Bit-Z, OpenLedger DEX, WEX, BL3P, Coindeal, xBTCe, Covesting, Bitsane, DSX, QuadrigaCX, Lykke Exchange, Bibox, Bitinka, Instant Bitex, HitBTC, Bitfinex, BtcTrade.im, BiteBTC, TDAX, CoinsBank, BCEX, Gate.io, Korbit, OKEx, BTCC, Bitstamp, Kuna, COSS, Liqui, DOBI trade, CoinExchange, Coinbe, Upbit, Coinsquare, Stocks.Exchange, Gatecoin, TOPBTC, Cryptomate, MBAex, DragonEX, Indodax, Fatbtc, Livecoin, CoinEx, DigiFinex, Liquid, BX Thailand, BitForex, BitcoinTrade, Bittrex, Mercatox, Coinbase Pro, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Vebitcoin, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, TradeOgre, BtcTurk, CoinTiger, Mercado Bitcoin, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, LocalTrade, OTCBTC, EXX, HBUS, Exrates, Bittylicious, Zebpay, Bitlish, ChaoEX, Coinsuper, Cobinhood, BTC Trade UA, ABCC, Iquant, Bitmaszyna, Kraken, BTC Markets, Trade Satoshi, Tripe Dice Exchange, Koineks, Trade By Trade, IDCM, CoinBene, CPDAX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Cryptohub, Stellarport, YoBit, Nanex, BigONE, Crex24, CoinFalcon, QBTC, Coinone, Bitso, GOPAX, Altcoin Trader, Exmo, BitBay, Coinut, WazirX, OKCoin.cn, C2CX, Huobi, Bits Blockchain, Bitbank, LBank, C-Patex, BitFlip, Poloniex and Koinim. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.