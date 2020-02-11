LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Stephens

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price target cut by analysts at Stephens from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 39.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. First Analysis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Shares of RAMP opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $728,449.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,195.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $43,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,497.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,737 shares of company stock valued at $867,200. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 39,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $1,861,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $38,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

