Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the January 15th total of 22,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 20,272,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 10,865,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 876,844 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,911,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,858,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,699,000 after purchasing an additional 32,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 5,916,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 38,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

LYG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,771,061. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.11. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

