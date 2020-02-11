LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Update

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the January 15th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of LM Funding America stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,775. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. LM Funding America has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.16.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

