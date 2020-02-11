LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) Short Interest Update

LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the January 15th total of 38,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 557,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LMP Automotive stock traded down $6.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.60. 700,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,523. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90. LMP Automotive has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $49.30.

In other news, CEO Samer Tawfik purchased 131,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $2,024,715.48. Also, Director Elias Nadim Nader purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 651,236 shares of company stock worth $5,252,760 in the last three months.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LMP Automotive stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

