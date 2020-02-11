Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.24 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will announce sales of $15.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.99 billion and the highest is $15.42 billion. Lockheed Martin posted sales of $14.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $63.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.30 billion to $64.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $66.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.90 billion to $67.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.47.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $439.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $417.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.48. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $292.53 and a 52-week high of $441.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,585,000 after buying an additional 77,569 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,209,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $471,045,000 after buying an additional 33,895 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,047,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,743,000 after buying an additional 43,556 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,801,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

